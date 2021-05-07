Truman Day in Missouri; Look back last summer as President’s Lamar Birthplace reopened following foundation work

LAMAR, Mo. — [Story originally dated August 15, 2020] — Today marks a day years in the planning and months of manpower and labor to preserve a portion of American history. The birthplace of the 33rd President of the United States, Harry S Truman.

This ribbon cutting recognizes the replacement of the 137-year old deteriorating foundation, and the preservation of the residence where President Truman first called home.

“We wanted to make sure the house was saved. The house is an 1880’s home and we wanted to make sure nothing else happened to it. That was one reason why we pushed for this project and got it done. We wanted to make sure that it is preserved for another 100 years or even longer than that.” Beth Bazal, Site Admin, Truman Birthplace/Mo State Parks

Bazal went on to tell us that visitors won’t be able to tell the difference at all. The visible integrity of the structure is the same as it has been the past 20 years. Because the home is on the national register of historic places, “Even the original rock around the foundation was placed back in the original place so it has the same appearance.”

The state of Missouri had allocated about $15.3 million for historical preservation projects so it took a short time for the SW Region to develop the plan costing about $300,000. The purchase price on the deed of the home purchased by the Truman family in 1882 was $685.

Tests said the soil beneath the home was holding substantial amount of water and needed a basement equipped with drains to release that water. Lifting and repositioning the home made room for a new foundation and a new basement. Patton Structural Solutions were chosen to remove the home from the original site and move it to the street to the east white the foundation and basement were rebuilt.

