LAMAR, Mo. — Taking you back in time to when Missouri was just beginning in the 1800’s. The Truman Birthplace State Historic Site will be busy with events all throughout the day.

“See historic demonstrators, WWI and WWII re-enactors, music entertainment, a baby and toddler show, kids historic games, craft and food vendors.”

FOLLOW OUR SOCIALS, SEE NEWS AS YOU SURF