Truman birthplace is renewed with renovations to foundation; ribbon cutting today in Lamar

LAMAR, Mo. — Today marks a day years in the planning and months of manpower and labor to preserve a portion of American history. The birthplace of the 33rd President of the United States, Harry S Truman.

This ribbon cutting will recognize the replacement of the 137-year old deteriorating foundation, and the preservation of the home where President Truman first called home.

Harry S Truman Birthplace State Historic Site | Missouri State Parks

WHAT WAS DONE

The home, built in the 1800’s, had deteriorated over the years and the originial foundation could no longer support it.

Lifting and repositioning the home will made room for a new foundation and a new basement.

Tests said the soil beneath the home was holding substantial amount of water and needed a basement equipped with drains to release that water.

Because the home is on the national register of historic places, its appearance will remained the same.

“This is an 1880’s home and we want to make sure that other generations in the future are able to enjoy it and understand the life of the 1880’s here in Midwest Missouri,” said Beth Bazal, Historic Site Specialist

The state has allocated 15.3 million dollars for historical preservation projects.