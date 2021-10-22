Truck load of paper flips on Baseline Blvd

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just before 11:15 a.m. Friday morning reports came into Jasper County Emergency 911 regarding a crash, and rollover, of a truck in the NW part of the county along Baseline Blvd at County Road 300.

Asbury Fire and Rescue, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies, and METS ambulance responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified.

Trooper B.D. Vaught tells us on the scene that the commercial box truck was hauling a full load of paper. The driver was not injured.

He continues that the truck was traveling west, left the roadway to the left, and overturned. It ripped off the top of the box and scattered contents.

S&S Wrecker are removing the crash, load and debris from the scene.

We will update this article with more information as it becomes available.