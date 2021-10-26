Truck into Shoal Creek off Low Water Bridge, Joplin Police investigate

JOPLIN, Mo. — About 9 p.m. Tuesday evening reports of a pickup in the water off of low water bridge.

Newton County Sheriff’s Deputy nearby was first to arrive. She located a non responsive 18-year-old male.







Water Rescue firefighters getting the young man out of the truck and onto dry land.

He was transported to Mercy Joplin. He was awake and alert being transported. No reported injuries.

Sgt Clay Collard of the Joplin Police Dept tell us they are investigating the condition of the driver.