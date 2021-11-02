Truck carrying skid steer overturns on Baseline Blvd

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday Jasper County Emergency 911 were alerted to reports of an overturned commercial truck hauling a skid steer on Baseline Blvd near CR200/State Route O.

Tri-Cities Fire, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies and METS ambulance responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified.

SINGLE VEHICLE CRASH ON BASELINE BLVD, JUST WEST OF CR200/STATE ROUTE O. SCREENSHOT GOOGLE MAPS.

The commercial truck was traveling east on Baseline Blvd approaching CR200. Dropped wheels off the right side of the pavement, overcorrected then overturned across the westbound lane.

The truck is a flatbed carrying a skid steer.

One lane of traffic remains open.

The driver remained on scene and was not injured in the crash and did not require medical attention.

Tri-Cities Fire are directing traffic, use caution traveling through this area.

We will update with more information. We are on the scene and Cpl. J.L. Prewitt of the Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.









