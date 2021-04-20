Truck carrying 30,000 pounds of chicken crashes, blocking entire highway

McDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — Around 2:30 PM Tuesday McDonald County Emergency 911 began receiving alerts of a tractor trailer crash one mile north of Southwest City, Missouri, on MO-43.

Southwest City Fire, EMS, and McDonald County Sheriff’s Deputies responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified.

The tractor trailer was reported to be carrying 30,000 pounds of chicken and was traveling north on MO-43, left the road to the right, overcorrected, overturned onto the roadway then blocking all lanes of traffic. The driver was not injured in the crash.

Southwest City Fire set up a detour around the overturned tractor trailer which covered the entire roadway until after dark.

The county health department was summoned to the scene to examine the load to determine the fate of the cargo.

