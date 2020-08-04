Truck burns on I-44 west at Tara Motel exit

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 3:30 PM Tuesday reports of a vehicle fire, I-44 westbound 15 MM.

Radio reports state everyone out of the vehicle, fully involved fire. The dually pickup was hauling a trailer of logs. The trailer and logs were not affected. M&M Wrecker removed the truck and trailer from the interstate as Missouri State Highway Patrol gathered information.

Carthage Fire Dept and Duenweg Fire Dept were dispatched. Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies assisted with traffic control. Initially it was diverted westbound at East 7th, it was backed up to the 16.5 MM according to messages.

No reported injuries to occupants or emergency workers.

Watch for live reports from the scene from Shannon Becker.