Troopers seek your help regarding fatal crash Monday morning

OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. — Information now released regarding a fatal crash that claimed the life of a 20 year old Wyandotte woman Monday morning.
Troopers are asking for the assistance of any witnesses to this fatal crash in Ottawa County Monday morning. It happened around 7:45 am approximately 1.6 miles NE of Wyandotte on OK-10.
A vehicle traveling northbound swerved to avoid a truck turning onto a county road and struck another vehicle traveling southbound head on.
Anyone who might have witnessed this crash is asked to call the NE Communications Center at 918-627-3881.OKLAHOMA HIGHWAY PATROL
DETAILS OF THE FATAL CRASH
According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol initial investigation Monday morning, December 7, 2020, at 7:45 AM, a 2006 Chevy Cobalt, driven by Alexys Crawford, indian female, age 20 of Wyandotte, Oklahoma, was traveling north on OK-10.
Traveling south on the same road was a 2015 Dodge Durango being driven by Andrea Buzzard, indian female, age 35 of Wyandotte, Oklahoma. There were two juvenile passengers in her vehicle, ages 10 and 3.
[Chevy Cobalt] was traveling northbound. [Dodge Durango] was traveling southbound. [Unknown Flatbed Pickup] was traveling northbound attempting to turn east on a county road. [Chevy Cobalt] swerved to avoid [Unknown Flatbed Pickup], crossed the center line striking [Dodge Durango] head-on.OKLAHOMA HIGHWAY PATROL NARRATIVE
Crawford was pronounced deceased at the scene by Quapaw Nation EMS Paramedics.
Fatality Crash Investigated by Trooper Chris Garner #317 of the Ottawa County Detachment of Troop L. Assisted by Trooper Roy Parker #347 of the Troop S, Trooper Jack Rhinehart #943 of the Will Rogers Turnpike Division, Wyandotte Nation Police Department, Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, Wyandotte Fire Department and Quapaw Nation EMS.