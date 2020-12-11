Troopers seek your help regarding fatal crash Monday morning

Oklahoma Highway Patrol initial investigation state it was a head on crash.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. — Information now released regarding a fatal crash that claimed the life of a 20 year old Wyandotte woman Monday morning.

Troopers are asking for the assistance of any witnesses to this fatal crash in Ottawa County Monday morning. It happened around 7:45 am approximately 1.6 miles NE of Wyandotte on OK-10. A vehicle traveling northbound swerved to avoid a truck turning onto a county road and struck another vehicle traveling southbound head on. Anyone who might have witnessed this crash is asked to call the NE Communications Center at 918-627-3881. OKLAHOMA HIGHWAY PATROL

DETAILS OF THE FATAL CRASH

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol initial investigation Monday morning, December 7, 2020, at 7:45 AM, a 2006 Chevy Cobalt, driven by Alexys Crawford, indian female, age 20 of Wyandotte, Oklahoma, was traveling north on OK-10.

Traveling south on the same road was a 2015 Dodge Durango being driven by Andrea Buzzard, indian female, age 35 of Wyandotte, Oklahoma. There were two juvenile passengers in her vehicle, ages 10 and 3.

[Chevy Cobalt] was traveling northbound. [Dodge Durango] was traveling southbound. [Unknown Flatbed Pickup] was traveling northbound attempting to turn east on a county road. [Chevy Cobalt] swerved to avoid [Unknown Flatbed Pickup], crossed the center line striking [Dodge Durango] head-on. OKLAHOMA HIGHWAY PATROL NARRATIVE

Crawford was pronounced deceased at the scene by Quapaw Nation EMS Paramedics.

Fatality Crash Investigated by Trooper Chris Garner #317 of the Ottawa County Detachment of Troop L. Assisted by Trooper Roy Parker #347 of the Troop S, Trooper Jack Rhinehart #943 of the Will Rogers Turnpike Division, Wyandotte Nation Police Department, Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, Wyandotte Fire Department and Quapaw Nation EMS.

HI RES IMAGE, USE FINGERS TO ZOOM

FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM