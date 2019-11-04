Trooper wrangles and returns emotional support kangaroo

Initial call was about a kangaroo hopping down a rural road, Trooper thought it was a joke!

FRANKLIN Co., Mo. (WDAF) — A Missouri state trooper got a surprise call recently about an escaped kangaroo.

Trooper Huntley H. Hoemann with the Missouri State Highway Patrol said he thought the initial call about a kangaroo hopping down a rural road in was a joke.

“I got a call from someone who saw a roo hopping down the road. I didn’t believe it at first.” Trooper Huntley H. Hoemann

Emotional support kangaroo is wrangled and returned to it's owner by a Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper. CLICK for the story https://t.co/ZRh5rYs3ZD pic.twitter.com/1z8Z9Yq20g — Joplin News First (@JoplinNewsFirst) November 4, 2019

When Trooper Hoemann arrived, he discovered that the call was no joke.

A car had pulled over and the people inside helped capture the kangaroo. The animal stayed in Hoemann’s patrol car, covered with a jacket, until they could reunite it with its owner.

According to Hoemann, the kangaroo is an emotional support animal and the owner said it had escaped from her outside gate and went on the run.

“It was just funny,” he said. “I never thought I would have to chase a kangaroo.”