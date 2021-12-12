Trooper suffers serious injuries in exchange of gunfire with suspect; Missouri State Highway Patrol lay out charges

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Friday Dec. 10, at 10:52 p.m. a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation near Republic Road on the south side of Springfield, Missouri. The driver of the vehicle failed to yield and a brief pursuit occurred.

The driver of the vehicle drove off the roadway on East Amory Court in Springfield and the vehicle became disabled. The driver was armed with a shotgun and fired upon the trooper. The trooper was struck by the gunfire and sustained serious injuries. The trooper returned fire at the suspect. The suspect fled the scene on foot. The trooper was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

A perimeter was established around the area by law enforcement officials. During the course of the investigation, Justin M. Jackman, 37, of Bolivar, Missouri, was identified as a person of interest.

At approximately 7:25 a.m., Jackman was located inside the perimeter of the search area by a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper and taken into custody without incident. Jackman was transported to the Greene County Jail.

Sat, Dec. 11, the Greene County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Jackman:

Assault 1st

Armed Criminal Action

Felony Poss. of Firearm

Resisting Arrest

Jackman is being held without bond.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control continues to investigate the incident.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Springfield Police Department, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Greene County Park Rangers, the Christian County Sheriff’s Office, Cox Ambulance Service, and Springfield Fire Department.

