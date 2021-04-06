Trio charged with home invasion burglary, robbery and assault of homeowner; Evidence from crime scene recovered where three were arrested

Joplin News First

by: Shannon Becker

Posted: / Updated:

Miles Marsh, 51 of Weir; Sahra Dawn Uber, 39 of Pittsburg; Bryce Pope, 19 of Weir; (L-R) Mugshots courtesy Cherokee County Sheriff’s office

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — Cherokee County Sheriff Deputies responded to a residence in the rural northeast part of the county on Monday evening, after the home owner reported being assaulted during a home invasion.

The investigation led deputies to a Pittsburg home where, with assistance from Crawford County authorities, three suspects were taken into custody and evidence from the crime scene was recovered.

Arrested and transported to the Cherokee County Jail were:

  • Miles Marsh, 51 of Weir
  • Sahra Dawn Uber, 39 of Pittsburg
  • Bryce Pope, 19 of Weir

All three suspects are each being held in lieu of $58,000.00 bond on allegations of:

  • Aggravated Robbery
  • Aggravated Burglary
  • Interference with Law Enforcement
  • Theft and Criminal Damage to Property

SOURCE: Cherokee County Kansas Sheriff’s office.

FOLLOW OUR SOCIALS, SEE NEWS AS YOU SURF

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Three teens walked away from the Turnaround Ranch Youth Facility on West 20th Saturday. All three are not familiar with the Joplin area and are from other counties. Trio charged with home invasion burglary, robbery and assault of homeowner; Evidence from crime scene recovered where three were arrested — CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — Cherokee County Sheriff Deputies responded to a residence in the rural northeast part of the county on Monday evening, after the home owner reported being assaulted during a home invasion. LIVE! BREAKING NEWS WEEKEND RECAP >> Mondays #KODE12 #GMFS we glance back on the most-talked about weekend stories >> BIT.ly/3dvOmbW JOPLIN POLICE RELEASE NAMES OF THOSE INVOLVED IN FATAL MOTORCYCLE CRASH — JOPLIN, Mo. — CLICK📲 @joplinnewsfirst then our bio link. TWO MOTORCYCLE CRASHES FRIDAY, ONE FATAL — 2020 FATALITIES AND THE REMEMBRANCE RIDE — JOPLIN, Mo. — Click @joplinnewsfirst then our bio link to look back at 2020 when Cycle Connection held a Remembrance Ride. THEY ARE STILL MEETING DESPITE FIRE — PERSEVERANCE & RECOVERY AFTER EASTER SUNRISE STRUCTURE FIRE AT POPULAR NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS BUILDING — Joplin, Mo. — The Joplin Fire Marshal has not released information yet regarding a fire that ravaged 1330 South Wall Sunday morning. Due to the age of the original building, fire kept rekindling Sunday. Joplin Public Works assists the fire department at times in taking down portions of the structure for public safety and to expose areas to completely extinguish a fire. This area is an apartment attached to the building, where the majority of the fire was centered on the north end. No one lived in the apartment currently. The meetings have been moved temporarily to a residence on the same property, to the west. Use same parking area as before. Read the full story on our news tab. >> BIT.ly/3dvOmbW EASTER SUNRISE STRUCTURE FIRE AT POPULAR NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS BUILDING — Joplin, Mo. — The Joplin Fire Marshal has not released information yet regarding a fire that ravaged 1330 South Wall Sunday morning. Due to the age of the original building, fire kept rekindling Sunday. Joplin Public Works assists the fire department at times in taking down portions of the structure for public safety and to expose areas to completely extinguish a fire. This area is an apartment attached to the building. Where the majority of the fire was centered on the north end. No one lived in the apartment currently. Read the full story on our news tab. Saturday night Cruisin' Main in Joplin; Marking one year ago the Corona Cruise while under a 14 day Stay-at-Home Ordinance — JOPLIN, Mo. — This weekend one year ago the Corona Virus pandemic was just beginning to unfold in Joplin. The mayor had just issued a 14-day Stay-at-Home ordinance, causing everyone to have cabin fever. So a local group called Cruisin' Main was born and held their first Main Street Cruise night. Body of woman discovered as firefighters extinguish house fire; State Fire Marshal assisting investigation — CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kan. — Sheriff Danny Smith releases information Sunday regarding an overnight house fire in Crawford County at 143 South 250th Street, a rural Mulberry address.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Weather Drawing Submission

Joplin News First