Trio charged with home invasion burglary, robbery and assault of homeowner; Evidence from crime scene recovered where three were arrested

Mugshots courtesy Cherokee County Sheriff's office

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — Cherokee County Sheriff Deputies responded to a residence in the rural northeast part of the county on Monday evening, after the home owner reported being assaulted during a home invasion.

The investigation led deputies to a Pittsburg home where, with assistance from Crawford County authorities, three suspects were taken into custody and evidence from the crime scene was recovered.

Arrested and transported to the Cherokee County Jail were:

Miles Marsh, 51 of Weir

Sahra Dawn Uber, 39 of Pittsburg

Bryce Pope, 19 of Weir

All three suspects are each being held in lieu of $58,000.00 bond on allegations of:

Aggravated Robbery

Aggravated Burglary

Interference with Law Enforcement

Theft and Criminal Damage to Property

SOURCE: Cherokee County Kansas Sheriff’s office.

