Trio charged with home invasion burglary, robbery and assault of homeowner; Evidence from crime scene recovered where three were arrested

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — Cherokee County Sheriff Deputies responded to a residence in the rural northeast part of the county on Monday evening, after the home owner reported being assaulted during a home invasion.
The investigation led deputies to a Pittsburg home where, with assistance from Crawford County authorities, three suspects were taken into custody and evidence from the crime scene was recovered.
Arrested and transported to the Cherokee County Jail were:
- Miles Marsh, 51 of Weir
- Sahra Dawn Uber, 39 of Pittsburg
- Bryce Pope, 19 of Weir
All three suspects are each being held in lieu of $58,000.00 bond on allegations of:
- Aggravated Robbery
- Aggravated Burglary
- Interference with Law Enforcement
- Theft and Criminal Damage to Property
SOURCE: Cherokee County Kansas Sheriff’s office.
FOLLOW OUR SOCIALS, SEE NEWS AS YOU SURF
37.1642214-94.8304928