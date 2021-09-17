Trial date set for former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid, facing DWI crash charges

Former Kansas City Chiefs coach Britt Reid has been charged with DWI-serious physical injury on April 12, more than two months after he was involved in a crash that left a 5-year-old girl critically injured. (Mugshot via Kansas City Police)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The trial date for former Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid, who is charged with drunk driving in the crash that seriously injured a 5-year-old girl has been set.

Reid, son of Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, will appear before judges on April 18, 2022.

Britt Reid, linebackers coach for the Kansas City Chiefs, speaks to the media during the Kansas City Chiefs media availability prior to Super Bowl LIV at the JW Marriott Turnberry on January 29, 2020 in Aventura, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

In July, Reid’s attorney, J.R. Hobbs, said there was still an additional investigation to be completed, including the possibility of expert witnesses in the case

Reid crashed into two vehicles near Arrowhead Stadium. When police arrived, his blood alcohol content was .113, according to court documents.

Police said Reid was driving 82 mph in a 65 mph zone leading up to the crash.

One of the vehicles was assisting the other that had run out of fuel.

Reid told police he had two or three drinks the night of the crash and had a prescription for Adderall.

Reid was let go from the Chiefs organization.

A GoFundMe started for the 5-year-old girl raised over $500,000 for medical expenses.