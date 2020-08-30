Trees, power lines, semi and 60-ft silo falling victim to Barton County storms

Silo was comparable to a six story building. Note in photos people in background giving scale how large it was before falling during storms.

BARTON, Co. — Saturday morning storms rolled through the region with severe thunderstorm warnings and high winds. Barton County around Lamar seemed to bear the brunt of the storms. Limbs, trees, power poles, lines, a semi on I-49 and a 60-foot silo fell victim to the storms.

SEMI-TRACTOR TRAILER FLIPPED ON SIDE, I-49: According to Sgt. B.B. Byrnes of the Missouri State Highway Patrol a 2016 Freightliner flipped on its side at Lamar on I-49. “Occurred as [Freightliner] was blown over by strong winds,” he states in his narrative of the initial crash report.

The semi was being driven by a, 30-year-old, Wichita, Kansas, man, Dorian Scales. He suffered minor injuries and was transported to Barton County Hospital.

The semi was set upright and towed by S&S Recovery and Towing.

LAMAR FREE FAIR PARADE CANCELED: There was significant damage to vendors at the Lamar Free Fair. Nearly 3,000 were without power. Power outages at the peak: 1,300 to Empire District customers and 1,400 to Barton County Electric Cooperative customers. Click image to view related story.

60-FOOT SILO FALLS IN STORMS: Joplin News First was on the square and one of our friends Sherry Stettler said they had some wind damage at their place NE of town. A 60 foot concrete and metal silo, not in disrepair, crashed to the ground. It was built around 1972. Although the family halted their milking operation about 15 years ago and it currently was not in use, it was a shock to see it fall.

Before the family became a part of Linderhof Farms, the family operated a dairy with red and white cows, Holsteins, since the 1950’s. Not your typical black and white dairy cows. Before the dairy, 100 years ago it was a prairie farm, and even then family occupied the land.

No one was injured as the silo came down during the storm. It was in a grouping of three 60-foot and one 40-foot silos. The three that remain appear to be unscathed.

They said they might take a day to decide the best way to haul it all off.

One thing is for certain, they will have a lot of 5/8 nuts for decades to come! (The re-bar is connected by 5/8 nuts, see video).