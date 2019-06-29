Train crashes into concrete truck stopped on tracks, Mo State Highway Patrol report

Nevada man, airlifted, suffered serious injuries according to the Mo State Highway Patrol

Just before 1:00 P.M. on Friday, a southbound Kansas City Southern train struck a concrete truck just north of Goodman at East Brodie Road.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol at 12:55 PM a 2003 Kenworth concrete mixer truck. The concrete truck, “stopped on the railroad track and was struck by the train.”

The westbound concrete truck was operated by a Nevada man, 45-year-old, Christopher Mangun. He sustained serious injuries as he was airlifted Mercy Lifeflight. The southbound locomotive was operated by a Kansas City man, 33-year-old Michael Painter who was uninjured.

“The intersection marked by crossbuck sign-no lights or bell,” states Trooper K.L. Knight in the MSHP report. It is also a dead end road when traveling from Gateway Drive east.

The concrete truck was one of countless that were delivering concrete east of the crash. According to neighbors a large chicken house construction project is underway.

The concrete truck had already emptied it’s load and was running an empty drum.

KCS TRAIN

According to online records this is a mixed freight train. About 125 cars and heading southbound. It left Kansas City earlier in the day.

Historically this is the same track that gave birth to Joplin. The trains allowed ore that was mined to be transported easily from the area more than 100 years ago. The KCS begins at mile post 1, Kansas City, and running south nearly 800 miles into Louisiana.

This crash occurred in McDonald County just south of mile post 181, which is called Mcalhaney.

