Train cars derail blocking 20th and State Line Rd

Joplin News First

by: , Images courtesy Chris Zumwalt

Posted: / Updated:

Images courtesy Chris Zumwalt.

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just before noon Wednesday Carl Junction Fire Department were alerted to reports of a train derailment near 20th and the Missouri – Kansas state line. 

The derailment blocked 20th and Stateline Road. Emergency Services were alerted to use alternate routes avoiding the area. MoDOT Emergency Response set up a detour. 

The derailment was on private property, 1983 S. State Line Road. Jasper County property records show it is owned by Owens Corning.

Sources tell us there were three cars that came off track on a railroad spur but the cars continued onto the roadway, causing damage and blocking the roadway.

Officials arrived to the scene after a period of time and it was determined to back the cars up since not all the cars were off the track. As they did this around 2:00 p.m. the cars followed along and went back onto the track. Thus the roadway was cleared and traffic returned to normal.

IMAGES COURTESY CHRIS ZUMWALT.

No train cars toppled. No one was injured. However the road surface was damaged.

We will update this article with more information as it becomes available from authorities. 

