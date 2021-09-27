Trailer loaded with 320 hay bales burns

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 7:15 a.m. Jasper County Emergency 911 were alerted to reports of a trailer of hay bales on fire near Baseline Blvd and County Road 210.

Tri-Cities Fire and Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified.

A Ford F-350 was hauling a gooseneck trailer with about 320 square hay bales. The truck pulled southbound onto CR210 and unhooked from the trailer.

A steady 15 mph wind out of the south kept the flames smoldering and smoke billowing out of the bay as Tri-Cities attempted to extinguish it over time. Evening after an hour and a half it was still blocking the road.

The trailer was a loss. All tires burned off.

CR210 was closed:

North at Baseline

South at Pine

We will update with more information as it becomes available from authorities.