Trailer loaded with 320 hay bales burns

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 7:15 a.m. Jasper County Emergency 911 were alerted to reports of a trailer of hay bales on fire near Baseline Blvd and County Road 210. 

Tri-Cities Fire and Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified.

A Ford F-350 was hauling a gooseneck trailer with about 320 square hay bales. The truck pulled southbound onto CR210 and unhooked from the trailer. 

A steady 15 mph wind out of the south kept the flames smoldering and smoke billowing out of the bay as Tri-Cities attempted to extinguish it over time. Evening after an hour and a half it was still blocking the road. 

The trailer was a loss. All tires burned off. 

  • CR210 was closed:
  • North at Baseline
  • South at Pine 

We will update with more information as it becomes available from authorities. 

