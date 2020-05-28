Trailer load shifts, causing SUV to crash into tree

SUV was traveling south on JJ Highway, south of Carl Junction, when it went off-road near P Highway

JASPER, COUNTY, Mo. (Carl Junction area) — Shortly after 9:00 am Thursday Carl Junction Fire Protection District responded to a call of a single vehicle crash on JJ Highway, near the intersection of P.

Upoon arrival it was observed that an SUV hauling a trailer had gone off the roadway and struck a tree.

Missouri State Highway Patrol tell us that the SUV was hauling a load of dirt on the flatbed trailer. As the vehicle was traveling south., the load shifted, causing the trailer to control the direction of the SUV. The vehicle crossed oncoming traffic, not colliding with anyone, and then crashed into the opposite (east) ditch.

No reported injuries to the driver. Extensive damages to the SUV.

Cottrill’s Towing removed the SUV and trailer from the scene.