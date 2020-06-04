Trailer house fire

Carl Juction Fire Protection District requested assistance from Joplin Fire Department to battle the blaze

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. (Rural Carl Junction) — About 10:00 AM Jasper County 911 alerted Carl Junction Fire about a structure fire, 4090 West Belle Center.

Upon arrival the first observation reported was a fully engulfed trailer fire. Belle Center Command requested that Joplin Fire Department assist with an engine and manpower if possible. Joplin radioed they were on their way.

Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies assisted with traffic control along West Belle Center, METS ambulance was on the scene to assist if needed.

Fire was declared under control at 10:44 AM.

More information will be updated here. Click to save bookmark now for FSHP and our Joplin News First tab.