JASPER COUNTY, Mo. (rural Carl Junction) — Right at 9:00 AM Monday Jasper County 911 alerted Carl Junction Fire Protection District to reports of a trailer house fire in the 2000 block of West Zora.

Smoke was so thick traffic halted both East and West before fire departments arrived to block the roadway.

The fire is currently under investigation. As of news time at 11:30 AM Carl Junction Fire are still on the scene.