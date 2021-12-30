Trailer house fire in Webb City, Mo. two displaced, Red Cross requested to assist

WEBB CITY, Mo. — Thursday morning just before 3:00 a.m. reports in Webb City of a trailer house fire in the 4500 block of Pool Road.

Webb Police, Webb City Fire and METS ambulance responded. Mutual aid was requested of Oronogo Fire and Joplin Fire.

All residents were out of the structure safely.

Liberty Utilities and Spire Gas responded to control utilities.

3:31 a.m. fire was declared under control.

Red Cross was requested to assist two displaced adults.

We will edit this article with additional information as it received by authorities.