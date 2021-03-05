Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest of Two; Multiple Charges include, Stolen Weapons, Distribution of Drugs, Theft by Deception and Threat

FORT SCOTT, Kan. — Earlier this week Fort Scott Police Department reveal information and those arrested following a traffic stop and investigation.

“The subsequent investigation led to the discovery of two stolen hand guns, a large sum of cash, and methamphetamine.” FORT SCOTT POLICE DEPARTMENT

Arrested were Racheal Gesslein, 43, and Lowell E. Hill, 52. They were both booked into the Bourbon County jail late Tuesday night. They are each being held on a $25,000 bond of their own.

As a result of the investigation that followed the following charges were filed:

RACHEAL E. GESSLEIN, 43

Distribution of Certain Illegal Drugs

Theft by Threat

Felony Possession of Paraphernalia

Felony Possession Opiates/Opium/Narcotic Drug and Certain Stumulants

Felon in Possession of Stolen Firearm

LOWELL HILL, 52

Theft by Deception

Felony Distribution of Certain Stimulants

Use or Possession (Paraph) w/Intent to Cultivate Controlled Substances

Possession of Certain Stimulants

Criminal Possession of Firearm by Felon

