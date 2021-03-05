Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest of Two; Multiple Charges include, Stolen Weapons, Distribution of Drugs, Theft by Deception and Threat

by: Shannon Becker

FORT SCOTT, Kan. — Earlier this week Fort Scott Police Department reveal information and those arrested following a traffic stop and investigation.

“The subsequent investigation led to the discovery of two stolen hand guns, a large sum of cash, and methamphetamine.”

Arrested were Racheal Gesslein, 43, and Lowell E. Hill, 52. They were both booked into the Bourbon County jail late Tuesday night. They are each being held on a $25,000 bond of their own.

As a result of the investigation that followed the following charges were filed:

  • RACHEAL E. GESSLEIN, 43
  • Distribution of Certain Illegal Drugs
  • Theft by Threat
  • Felony Possession of Paraphernalia
  • Felony Possession Opiates/Opium/Narcotic Drug and Certain Stumulants
  • Felon in Possession of Stolen Firearm
