Serious crash in Webb City takes out traffic signal

WEBB CITY, Mo. — Saturday night about 9:55 PM Emergency 911 services began receiving alerts regarding a crash at Madison and Fountain in Webb City.

Webb City Fire Department, Webb City Police and METS Ambulance responded to the single vehicle crash.

Webb City Police tell us on the scene the passenger vehicle was traveling south on Madison, lost control and struck the control box to the traffic signal.

The driver was the lone occupant. Transported Priority One to an area hospital. Family was notified and en route.

MODOT responded to the scene due to the traffic signal being disabled by the crash.

