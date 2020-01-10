Traffic conditions as weather worsens; 249 becomes 171 at Cartervile

Shannon is out all weekend watching traffic and weather together, watch FourStatesHomePage and Joplin News First

CARTERVILLE, Mo. — 6:04 AM northbound 249 as it becomes 171 towards Carterville reports of a 3-vehicle crash Friday morning. Emergency workers on the scene report the roadway is blocked and traffic is stopped.

Injuries are said to be minor. However a semi is said to have rolled down an embankment. Report of a cement truck involved. Nothing is confirmed.

Avoid the area. Suggested take Zora exit if traveling 249 northbound.

