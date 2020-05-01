Closings
Traffic cameras capture Emergency Response to crash 249 north over I-44

by: Shannon Becker

JOPLIN, Mo. — Just after 10:30 AM Joplin Fire Department and METS Ambulance were dispatched to a reported crash on 249 north, near mile marker 0.4.

It was a single vehicle crash, black pickup, that occurred on the bridge over I-44 just about 1/2 mile north of Flying J. One passenger car had stopped to assist.

MODOT Emergency Response arrived to assist with traffic control.

Please use caution in this area. When you see emergency lights always slow and use extra caution moving over to the far side of the roadway from the incident if possible.

