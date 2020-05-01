Traffic cameras capture Emergency Response to crash 249 north over I-44

JOPLIN, Mo. — Just after 10:30 AM Joplin Fire Department and METS Ambulance were dispatched to a reported crash on 249 north, near mile marker 0.4.

It was a single vehicle crash, black pickup, that occurred on the bridge over I-44 just about 1/2 mile north of Flying J. One passenger car had stopped to assist.

MODOT Emergency Response arrived to assist with traffic control.

Please use caution in this area. When you see emergency lights always slow and use extra caution moving over to the far side of the roadway from the incident if possible.

You can use the MoDOT Travelers App and view cameras on your own. See upcoming detours or planned closures. For up to the minute information you can download the MoDOT Travelers App for FREE.