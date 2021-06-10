Tractor-trailer and Kubota crash, ejecting operator 30 feet state Oklahoma Highway Patrol; Teen dies later at Joplin hospital

Joplin News First

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CRAIG COUNTY, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol release information regarding a fatal crash investigation. The incident occurred Tuesday just before 11:00 a.m. on OK-2 at Road 30, 7 mile north of Welch, Oklahoma, in Craig County. 

John Shepard, 51, of Scurry, Texas, was driving a 2006 Mack Tractor-trailer. He was not injured in the crash. 

Gabriel Johnson, 19, of Oswego, Kansas, was operating a Kubota tractor. He was thrown 30 feet from the cab. Transported by Mercy EMS to Mercy Hospital, Joplin, Missouri. Pronounced deceased by medical staff of massive injuries. 

The roadway was closed between Welche and Chetopa for a period of hours for recreation of the crash scene Tuesday afternoon. The crash continues to be under investigation.

Investigated by Trooper Dustin Thornton #266 of the Traffic Homicide Unit. Assisted by Trooper Coleman Younger #803 of the Craig County detachment of Troop L, Trooper Jack Rhinehart #943 of the Will Rogers Turnpike detachment of Troop XA, Lt. Rick Mendez of Troop L, Trooper Roy Parker #347 of Troop S.

FOLLOW OUR SOCIALS, SEE NEWS AS YOU SURF

https://www.instagram.com/p/CP8HyxTH1ir/ THIS WEEKEND QUIET PLACE 2 and TOP GUN. New and old together! #66drivein #route66 #route66drivein #ksn16 #shanbecker #shannbecker #joplinnewsfirst https://www.instagram.com/p/CP77BsvnKCN/ https://www.instagram.com/p/CP76el7nObc/ FATAL CRASH KILLS 19-YEAR-OLD MAN WHO WAS OPERATING A KUBOTA — CRAIG COUTY, Okla. — Tractor-trailer and and Kubota collide throwing a 19-year-old man 30 feet. He later dies at a Joplin hospital. Click @joplinnewsfirst then our bio link for the full printed article. FREE MOVIE! JUST ANNOUNCED! WEDNESDAY 🍿”This Just In - tonight and tonight only - FREE showing of the beloved movie Dolittle. Special thanks to the First Christian Church in Carthage for sponsoring this event and making it all possible. Admission - FREE - Gates open at 8pm, showtime will be approximately 9pm.” #route66drivein #firstchristiancarthage #freemovie #route66 #joplinnewsfirst #shanbecker #ksn16 https://www.instagram.com/p/CP6RdSIHWbz/ WATER RESCUE OF TWO ADULTS ON DAM AT GRAND FALLS OF SHOAL CREEK — JOPLIN, Mo. — The water levels are normal. About 4 feet according to the latest hydrograph from the National Weather Service. The minimum flood stage is 14 feet. You can see in our images from last night the water is well within the banks of the boat launch in McIndoe Park and the shoreline rocks are visible across from where the EMTs are talking with the victims rescued. As Brittany H. commented: “1. You should stop before you get to the falls. 2. Always wear a life jacket in any kind of water sports. 3. Do Not swim near any kind of Dam.” We would only add do not swim, canoe or kayak alone. Thanks B ♥️! MURDER CHARGES FOR TWO FROM CARTHAGE — BARRY COUNTY, Mo. — In late May we broke the story about a murder near Butterfield and others involved had fled the county. Now two of them have been arrested in Carthage, Jasper County. Carthage Police, Jasper County Sheriff’s office assisted the Missouri State Highway Patrol DDCC and Barry County Sheriff’s office as they investigate the murder of Daylon Anderson of Monett. He was found shot to death in a rural field near the intersection of Farm Road 2140 and Farm Road 1078 in Barry County. One man is already in the Barry County jail charged as the gunman. Read the Probable Cause Affidavit filed in court Tuesday. Click📲 @joplinnewsfirst then our bio link for article on our news tab at #FSHP #fourstateshomepage

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Weather Drawing Submission

Joplin News First