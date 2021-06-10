Tractor-trailer and Kubota crash, ejecting operator 30 feet state Oklahoma Highway Patrol; Teen dies later at Joplin hospital

CRAIG COUNTY, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol release information regarding a fatal crash investigation. The incident occurred Tuesday just before 11:00 a.m. on OK-2 at Road 30, 7 mile north of Welch, Oklahoma, in Craig County.

John Shepard, 51, of Scurry, Texas, was driving a 2006 Mack Tractor-trailer. He was not injured in the crash.

Gabriel Johnson, 19, of Oswego, Kansas, was operating a Kubota tractor. He was thrown 30 feet from the cab. Transported by Mercy EMS to Mercy Hospital, Joplin, Missouri. Pronounced deceased by medical staff of massive injuries.



The roadway was closed between Welche and Chetopa for a period of hours for recreation of the crash scene Tuesday afternoon. The crash continues to be under investigation.

Investigated by Trooper Dustin Thornton #266 of the Traffic Homicide Unit. Assisted by Trooper Coleman Younger #803 of the Craig County detachment of Troop L, Trooper Jack Rhinehart #943 of the Will Rogers Turnpike detachment of Troop XA, Lt. Rick Mendez of Troop L, Trooper Roy Parker #347 of Troop S.

