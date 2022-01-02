Tractor trailer plows into house in Fort Scott, Kan., passenger suffers serious injuries

BOURBON COUNTY, Kan. — Saturday afternoon just before 4:45 p.m. on US-69 in Bourbon County, a northbound Peterbilt tractor-trailer lost control, leaving the roadway state Kansas Highway Patrol.

According to our sister station KSNT-Topeka, Kan. the tractor-trailer traveled through a fence, struck a parked Chevy Silverado 1500 with three occupants. Finally the tractor-trailer struck the front of a residence, coming to a rest inside the residence of 1214 State Street, Fort Scott.

Kansas State Highway Patrol identify the driver, Luis Ramon Dominguez Pozo, 48, of Willmar, Minn. stating he was not injured.

A passenger in the tractor-trailer, Laura Marievel Delatorre, 37, of Tacoma, Wash. was transported to Via Christi, Fort Scott, Kan. suffering serious injuries.



The parked Chevy Silverado 1500 three occupants were from Fort Scott: Clifton Varner, 35; Alisha Varner, 29; and Faith Varner, 63. They were not injured.

Video courtesy of our friend Dustin Beemer of Fort Scott. Follow him on Tik Tok.

Suburban rammed the back of a KDOT snow plow on I-135 in Wyandotte County, Kan. on Jan. 1, 2022. Platte City, Mo. man, 20, driver of suburban, was killed in the crash. Image Kansas Highway Patrol.

WYANDOTTE COUNTY, Kan. — Saturday morning just before 2:00 a.m. on I-435 in Wyandotte County a Chrysler Town & Country was traveling down the road when it rear-ended a KDOT snow plow truck at a high rate of speed. The snow plow had its warning lights on as it was treating the road. The driver of the Chrysler, Ernesto Lopez, 20, of Platte City, Missouri, died. The driver of the snow plow, a 59-year-old male, suffered minor injuries. Lopez was wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash.