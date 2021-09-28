Tractor trailer overturns on Baseline Blvd, hauling 20,000 pounds of salt

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 6 p.m. Tuesday evening an eastbound tractor trailer crashed on Baseline Blvd., laying on its side in the south ditch.

The driver was not injured.

Limited traffic has continued through the area but at 7:45 p.m. closed the roadway in both directions for about the next two hours.

CLOSED Baseline Blvd / State Route M

MO-43 (west side)

State Route O (east side)

The tractor trailer was hauling about 22,000 pounds of salt. The trailer box is broken however S&S Towing will attempt to upright it without unloading the contents.

