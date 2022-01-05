Tractor trailer overturns dumping load onto car, taking down power lines

One driver suffered non-life threatening injuries, transported to hospital

ROGERS, Ark. — Wednesday morning just before 6:00 a.m. Rogers Central Dispatch were alerted to reports of a two vehicle crash at 2nd and Hudson where a tractor-trailer rolled, taking down power lines. 

Rogers Fire Dept, Rogers Police, and Mercy Ambulance responded. 

Both occupants of both vehicles were out as fire officials arrived on scene. 

Rogers Fire Dept report one person was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

As the tractor trailer rolled the contents dumped onto a small passenger vehicle. Additionally power lines were pulled down. 

“Traffic light will be down until 3PM at the earliest,” state Rogers Police online. They ask drivers to avoid the area as workers are on scene. 

