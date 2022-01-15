Tractor trailer overturns, blocking MO-39 in Barry County, Mo.

JOPLIN METRO — Conditions across our region continue to be quite diverse. Snow and ice seem conditions are more extreme to the SW of Joplin, like MO-39, SW of Cassville, Mo.

About 2:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon Missouri State Highway Patrol investigate a rollover crash. Information and images from Central Crossing Fire Protection District — Shell Knob, “39 Highway just south of Kings Harbor Resort. Crews are working a semi rollover. The roadway is mostly blocked. Smaller vehicles are being alternated 1 lane at a time. Roadway will be closed for an unknown time once the towing company arrives on scene. Expect delays, avoid the area if at all possible.”

