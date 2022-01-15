Tractor trailer overturns, blocking MO-39 in Barry County, Mo.

Joplin News First

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JOPLIN METRO — Conditions across our region continue to be quite diverse. Snow and ice seem conditions are more extreme to the SW of Joplin, like MO-39, SW of Cassville, Mo.

About 2:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon Missouri State Highway Patrol investigate a rollover crash. Information and images from Central Crossing Fire Protection District — Shell Knob, “39 Highway just south of Kings Harbor Resort. Crews are working a semi rollover. The roadway is mostly blocked. Smaller vehicles are being alternated 1 lane at a time. Roadway will be closed for an unknown time once the towing company arrives on scene. Expect delays, avoid the area if at all possible.”

About 2:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon Missouri State Highway Patrol investigate a rollover crash. Information and images from Central Crossing Fire Protection District — Shell Knob, “39 Highway just south of Kings Harbor Resort. Crews are working a semi rollover. The roadway is mostly blocked. Smaller vehicles are being alternated 1 lane at a time. Roadway will be closed for an unknown time once the towing company arrives on scene. Expect delays, avoid the area if at all possible.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Joplin News First