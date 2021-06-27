Tractor-trailer overturned, blocking Noel Main Street overnight

NOEL, Mo. — Just after 10:30 p.m. Saturday night McDonald County 911 were alerted to reports of a tractor-trailer rollover on Main Street in Noel. Noel Marshals, Noel Fire Department and EMS responded. 

The driver was not injured in the crash, wearing his seat belt. Noel Marshals tell us the tractor-trailer was traveling east on Main, attempting to turn onto Hwy 90 and it laid over in the right ditch at South Kings Highway. 

The tractor-trailer is carrying a full load of frozen chicken breasts, approximately 45,000 pounds. Metro Towing was summoned to remove the crash, load and debris. 

Currently at 3:50 a.m. they are unloading the chicken breasts to be hauled away before setting the tractor-trailer upright. 

WEATHER: The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a Flash Flood Warning for… Northern McDonald County in southwestern Missouri… Central Newton County in southwestern Missouri until 6:30 a.m. Although it has been raining overnight this is an areal flood warning where levels can rise slowly, unlike 24 hours ago the area experienced Flash Flooding which rises and recedes quickly. <click here> for the latest alert from McDonald Co. Emergency Management.

We will update this article with more information as provided by authorities. Stay with FSHP and Joplin News First for this developing news story. 

