Tractor-trailer loaded with yogurt crashes; JackPine Road closed while overturned rig is set upright and lines repaired

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 2:15 p.m. Saturday Jasper County Emergency Communications were alerted to a tractor-trailer crash on JackPine Road west of Civil War Road. 

Carthage Fire Department, Jasper County Deputies and Mercy Carthage responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. 

IMAGES COURTESY JOLENE CLAYTON.

The tractor-trailer was westbound on JackPine Road before going under I-49. It had rolled into the ditch and a set of wheels was blocking the road. 

This is what we rolled up on!” Jolene  Clayton messaged us. “After making sure driver was ok we alerted 911. He has minor injuries but the truck is done for, right in front of [electric substation].”

It is full of yogurt. You can see in photos the trailer box is breeched. The Jasper County Health Department was contacted regarding the load.

Liberty Utilities responded to repair lines taken down in the crash. The crash is next to their substation.

Liberty Utilities and M&M Wrecker on the scene. The road will be closed for hours.” — Missouri State Highway Patrol

Developing more information now. But the roadway is blocked as M&M Wrecker has been dispatched to the crash for clean up and removal. 

  • CLOSED JACKPINE
  • WEST SIDE OF CRASH: CR 160
  • EAST SIDE OF CRASH: Civil War Road

We will update this story with more information as it becomes available. 

