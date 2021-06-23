Tractor-trailer loaded with thousands of pounds of eggs, burns on I-44 near tri-state line

LIVE! 1:01 a.m. TRACTOR-TRAILER LOADED WITH EGGS — BURNS — CLOSING I-44 WESTBOUND AT 1.6 mm

Posted by Joplin News First on Wednesday, June 23, 2021

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — At 1:00 a.m. Wednesday morning Joplin Dispatch began receiving notice of a tractor-trailer fire at 1.6 MM, I-44 west. 

Joplin Dispatch report, “the semi was fully loaded with fuel and full of eggs.” 1:11 a.m. Joplin Fire first observe, “fully engulfed.” 

Joplin Fire Department, Joplin Police and Newton County Ambulance respond. Redings Mill Fire District were requested to assist with tankers.  MoDOT Emergency Response was requested to assist with traffic control. 

We have a semi that’s fully involved, we will establish I-44 command.” — Engine 4

The tractor-trailer occupants were out safely. Traffic was completely stopped both westbound lanes. The roadway was closed down until after 2:00 a.m. when fire was under control. Only the passing lane opened. The tractor-trailer was on the right shoulder. 

The clean-up will take a period of hours. As of the initial printing of this article it is still an active fire. 

We will update this article here on our news tab at FSHP as more information is received overnight. 

UPDATE: Fire was declared out at 3:19 a.m.

