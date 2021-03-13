Tractor Trailer Loaded with Eggs Rolls in McDonald County

McDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — Around 10:00 AM Saturday morning reports of a tractor trailer loaded with freight off the roadway on its side, Route F, 1/4 west of New Bethel Road.

The driver was not injured according to Missouri State Highway Patrol.











USE FINGERS TO ZOOM

It is full of fresh eggs. The health department responded we are told. And they determined the load is lost due to the temperature change.

Metro Towing was summoned to upright the truck. A crew has assembled to off load the truck.

We will update this story with more information as it becomes available from authorities right here on our news tab. Click here to save as a bookmark on your phone or digital device. We post new articles 24/7 and update current stories without notice anytime, so check back often.

FOLLOW OUR SOCIALS, SEE NEWS AS YOU SURF