Tractor Trailer Loaded with Eggs Rolls in McDonald County

McDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — Around 10:00 AM Saturday morning reports of a tractor trailer loaded with freight off the roadway on its side, Route F, 1/4 west of New Bethel Road.

The driver was not injured according to Missouri State Highway Patrol.

It is full of fresh eggs. The health department responded we are told. And they determined the load is lost due to the temperature change.

Metro Towing was summoned to upright the truck. A crew has assembled to off load the truck.

