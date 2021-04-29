Tractor trailer loaded with 500 live turkeys crashes overnight with farm tractor on US-60 diverting traffic for hours

7:30 AM Thursday update: “Traffic down to one lane on US 60 east side of Billings. Turkey truck versus farm tractor collision sent one driver to hospital with minor injuries. Most of the birds survived and loaded on another trailer. Clean up still underway.” – Troop D









CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. — About 12:30 AM Thursday morning Joplin News First was alerted to a tractor trailer crash along US-60 involving 500 live turkeys being hauled that had collided with a farm tractor.

Full EMS responding to the scene described the entire road was blocked by the tractor trailer across both lanes and turkeys covering the roadway, some running around.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol initial report the driver of a 1987 John Deere farm tractor, Kaleb Clinton, 23, of Billings, Missouri, was traveling west on US-60. He was struck from behind and thrown from the vehicle, suffering moderate injuries and transported to Cox South in Springfield, Missouri.

Also traveling west on US-60 was a 2017 Freightliner Cascadia being driven by Floyd Mummert, 70, of California, Missouri. He was not injured in the crash.

As per normal protocol state veteranarian was contacted to respond to the scene regarding live animals in transport.

This is a developing news story. The crash is near the Dollar General in Billings. We will update with more information as it becomes available from the Missouri State Highway Patrol here on our news tab at FSHP. Click here to save our news tab as a bookmark on your phone or digital device.

