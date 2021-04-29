Tractor trailer loaded with 500 live turkeys crashes overnight with farm tractor on US-60 diverting traffic for hours

Joplin News First

by: Shannon Becker

Posted: / Updated:

7:30 AM Thursday update: “Traffic down to one lane on US 60 east side of Billings. Turkey truck versus farm tractor collision sent one driver to hospital with minor injuries. Most of the birds survived and loaded on another trailer. Clean up still underway.” – Troop D

CLICK EACH IMAGE TO ENLARGE, THEN USE FINGERS TO ZOOM. ALL IMAGES COURTESY MISSOURI STATE HIGHWAY PATROL TROOP D.

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. — About 12:30 AM Thursday morning Joplin News First was alerted to a tractor trailer crash along US-60 involving 500 live turkeys being hauled that had collided with a farm tractor.

Full EMS responding to the scene described the entire road was blocked by the tractor trailer across both lanes and turkeys covering the roadway, some running around.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol initial report the driver of a 1987 John Deere farm tractor, Kaleb Clinton, 23, of Billings, Missouri, was traveling west on US-60. He was struck from behind and thrown from the vehicle, suffering moderate injuries and transported to Cox South in Springfield, Missouri.

Also traveling west on US-60 was a 2017 Freightliner Cascadia being driven by Floyd Mummert, 70, of California, Missouri. He was not injured in the crash.

As per normal protocol state veteranarian was contacted to respond to the scene regarding live animals in transport.

This is a developing news story. The crash is near the Dollar General in Billings. We will update with more information as it becomes available from the Missouri State Highway Patrol here on our news tab at FSHP. Click here to save our news tab as a bookmark on your phone or digital device.

FOLLOW OUR SOCIALS, SEE NEWS AS YOU SURF

TRACTOR TRAILER LOADED WITH 500 LIVE TURKEYS CRASHES WITH A TRACTOR AT 12:30 AM ON US-60 OVERNIGHT — CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. — Developing information from the Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop D. Clean up continues from this overnight crash. Click @joplinnewsfirst then our bio link at FSHP on our JoplinNewsFirst tab. JOBAPALOOZA — THERE ARE STILL PLENTY OF EMPLOYERS YOU CAN APPLY ONLINE — Click the bit link then the story FLASH FLOOD AT ROARING RIVER — EAGLE ROCK, Mo. — We talked to Marina Spurrier, Hatchery Technician at Roaring River State Park who captured this video of a flash flood Wednesday. She is a Joplin native. “Took about 20 minutes to happen,” she said. “There’s quite a bit of damage to the park. It also happened about 4 years ago.” JOPLIN SPECIAL ROAD DISTRICT #joplinnewsfirst CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kan. — About 6:30 AM Wednesday, “K-47 Hwy between 180th and 190th (East of Girard) is down to one lane due to a non-injury accident. To avoid any delays, please take an alternate route. Be safe” JOB-A-PALOOZA INSIDE THE MAIN ENTRANCE TO THE NORTHPARK MALL — JOPLIN, Mo. — Wednesday 11A-4P the biggest employers in the region are going to be at one large hiring event. The Missouri Job Center at Joplin is hosting Job-A-Palooza. Click to our news tab for details on the event. Dress nice to impress employers. Bring a resume if you have one. No matter what you must come though or they won’t know they need to hire you. 25,000 POUNDS OF BEER BLOCKS ROADWAY AS TRAILER ROLLS — JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 5:45 PM Tuesday reports of a trailer rollover on East Zora shutting the road down to traffic. That area near 249 and Zora is the jurisdiction line for three fire departments. So as normal protocol all respond but it was determined to be in the Duenweg Fire District. For the story click @joplinnewsfirst then our bio link. AVOID EAST ZORA 🚨 TRAFFIC ALERT — TRAILER ROLLOVER, TRACTOR REMAINS UPRIGHT — Developing information now. Occurred at 5:45 PM Tuesday. ♠♣ OKLAHOMA COLD CASE PLAYING CARD PROGRAM ♥♦ — PICHER, Okla. — This program that is finding success by generating new tips to help bring justice to families whose cases have gone cold. The program works in that donations are made so playing cards can be manufactured and then given to inmates in Oklahoma DOC custody. Here is a portion of the actual consent form: Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations, Oklahoma Department of Corrections (DOC) and any other Oklahoma law enforcement agency to place pictures of the victim, an/or information about the crime, which I have provided or authorize use of, on playing cards, posters, electronic files, and any other public or media venue for the purpose of soliciting information leading to the arrest and convection of the person(s) responsible. I understand that the playing cards will be distributed to incarcerated offenders in the care or custody of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections (DOC). For news on INSTA CLICK @joplinnewsfirst then our profile URL link. #nwanews #kolr10 #ozarksfirst #jlnews1st #osbi_ok #welchgirls #missingwelchgirls #coldcaseok #ksn16localnews #kode12actionews @shannbecker #shannonbeckerreporting #kfor

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Weather Drawing Submission

Joplin News First