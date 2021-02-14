Tractor Trailer Leaves I-44, Crosses Outer Road and Crashes on its Side Near State Line

JOPLIN, Mo. — Just before 4:00 AM Sunday, Joplin Police Dispatch were alerted to a tractor trailer crash on I-44 eastbound near the 1 mile marker.

Joplin Fire Department responded along with Joplin Police.

The driver was not injured in the crash.

Conditions at the time of the crash. Clear roadway, 4°, wind chill -16°.

The tractor trailer is fully loaded carrying clothing. The vehicle left the eastbound lanes of the roadway to the right, crossed the outer road and landed on its side to the right of the outer road.

Joplin Fire Department plugged a fuel tank that was leaking on arrival.

M&M Wrecker was summoned to upright and remove the vehicle.

Interstate travel will not be impacted by this crash. However the South outer Road at Loma Linda could experience some closures.

MORE INFO: Joplin Police have essentially 95% of the jurisdiction along I-44, from the state line to Prigmore, exit 13. You mark from where the first event of the crash occurred and that is where the jurisdiction lies.

The first event of this crash, was leaving the I-44 roadway.