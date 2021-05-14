Tractor trailer goes off-road crashing, nearly striking a house; Trailer loaded with thousands of pounds of fresh veggies explodes across yard

SENECA, Mo. — Just before 10:00 PM tipster messages alerted us to a tractor trailer crash near MO-43 and U Hwy near Seneca.

Seneca City Fire, Seneca District Fire, Seneca Police, Newton County Ambulance responded.

Chief James Altic of the Seneca Police Department tells us the driver was not injured in the crash.

The fully loaded tractor trailer traveling east on U Hwy failed to stop at the T intersection of MO-43. Traveled off-road at highway speed into a yard on Lonnie Lane.

The trailer is loaded with broccoli, carrots, prepackaged and raw vegetables.

We will update this story with more information as it becomes available from authorities.

Seneca Police tell us that Missouri State Highway Patrol will assist with DOT inspection of the truck.