Tractor Trailer Fire so Intense, Truck Unrecognizable

Traveling down the road the driver noticed smoke and flames behind him, pulled off into an area away from buildings and exited the tractor trailer safely.

JOPLIN, Mo. — Saturday morning 5:30 AM Joplin Emergency Dispatch were alerted to a tractor trailer fire in the 7500 bl E. 26th in the Crossroads Industrial Park.

Joplin Fire Department, METS ambulance and Joplin Police responded.

First observation as Joplin Fire arrived, “tractor trailer fire, fully engulfed.”





Joplin Fire tell us the trailer was empty. The driver was traveling down the road and noticed smoke and flames behind him so he pulled off into an area away from buildings. The driver exited safely and was not injured.

The tractor trailer was completely destroyed, unrecognizable, the intense heat melted everything, including metal.

6:04 AM fire was declared under control.

6:44 AM fire was declared out.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

M&M Wrecker were summoned to tow the remaining burned out chassis and trailer.

