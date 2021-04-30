Tractor trailer dump truck hits power lines, catches fire; Kansas Highway Patrol investigating as driver transported to hospital

by: Shannon Becker, KSNT

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Kan. — Friday morning construction was halted as a tractor trailer dump truck caught some high wires and caught fire on K4.

“Expect delays if you’re using K4 between Meridian and Ozwakie in Jefferson County. Detour set up while the on-scene investigation is completed,” states Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Donald Hughes.

It will be several hours before traffic is restored and the construction zone is back in operation.”

Troopers, fire and medical crews responded to the scene in the construction zone on K-4 near Clark Road. The semi driver was raising the truck bed to dump its contents when it hit power lines.

Officials are removing the charred remains. One eyewitness told us the driver jumped from the cab and was shocked in the process.

The driver’s name was not available as of Friday morning. Medical crews took transported the man to an area hospital.

