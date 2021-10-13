Tractor Trailer crash on I-49 Indian Creek bridge, traffic diverted

McDONALD COUNTY, Okla. — Shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday evening Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified of a tractor trailer crash along I-49.

Tipsters described to us a tractor trailer, jack knifed, with a flat bed trailer. Reported to be carrying a 25,000 pound load of equipment strapped down.

Highway Patrol say there was damage to the bridge wall over Indian Creek, and MODOT responded to assess the damage.

All lanes of northbound traffic diverted off the highway to MO-59 as the crash blocked all lanes.

There were no reported injuries.

The crash was moved to the shoulder by around 10:30 p.m. and traffic resumed normal flow.

