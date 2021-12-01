Tractor trailer crash on Baseline Blvd, thousands of gallons of milk spilled as tanker overturned

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 9:50 a.m. reports of a rollover semi crash on Baseline Blvd near County Road 160.

Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies, Jasper Fire & Rescue, and Mercy ambulance responded emergency. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified.

Missouri State Highway Tpr B.D. Vaught tells us on scene the driver suffered moderate injuries and was transported to Mercy Joplin. The driver was alert and talking.

Jasper Fire & Rescue had to extricate the driver from the destroyed tractor that was upside down. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The semi was hauling a tanker full of milk. Jasper County Health Dept are responding to examine the load.

The semi was traveling eastbound on Baseline Blvd. An unknown amount of milk spilled from the tanker.

The roadway is currently blocked. Choose an alternate route for an extended period of hours.