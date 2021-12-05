Tractor trailer crash and burn closes I-44 east at Halltown, Mo.

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — Sunday evening I-44 east, near 60 mile marker, traffic was backed up for miles approaching the Greene County line. One witness tells Joplin News First, “horrible wreck west of Springfield on I-44. Miles of traffic backed up. One semi completely burned up as it is still within traffic.”

Monett Lawrence County 911 reported receiving numerous 911 calls beginning at 5:55 p.m. of a tractor trailer that had rear ended another tractor trailer near the 60 mile marker.

SCREENSHOT DURING TRAFFIC EVENT.

Emergency response was initiated by the Lawrence County Sheriff’s office, EMS, and Halltown Rural Fire District. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. Mount Vernon Fire, Bois D’Arc Fire and others assisted.

Reported as an injury crash, status of those involved is unknown.

Initially emergency dispatch reported one of the fuel tanks on a tractor trailer was ruptured and fire was visible.

MODOT CAMERA 58.1 MM AT HALLTOWN. LOOKING WEST AT EASTBOUND TRAFFIC AT 7:05 PM. CAMERAS VISIBLE ON MODOT TRAVELERS APP.

The fire dept requested traffic be diverted off I-44 east at Halltown to avoid the crash and clean up.

At 8:47 p.m. another tipster driving I-44 west relayed to us, “Horrible accident on I44 east bound near halltown exit. Multiple semis involved. Tons of fire trucks. Cars appear to have been sitting on highway for a LONG time.”

We will update as more information is released by authorities. The interstate remains closed eastbound, traffic is detouring off I-44 east at 58 mile marker, onto Old 66, then back on I-44 east at 61 mile marker, thus going around the closed crash area.

