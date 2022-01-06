Tractor trailer burns on I-44 at Joplin, vehicle nearly unrecognizable

JOPLIN, Mo. — About 3:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon reports of a tractor trailer fire on I-44 eastbound about 11.4 MM.

Upon arrival Joplin Fire declared the cab was fully involved.







Ofc Netisha Mora of the Joplin Police Dept tells us on scene two on board and were not injured.

She tells us the driver(s) experienced a flat tire nearby. As they began to pull over seeing smoke they exited the cab. Then smoke became flames.

There were no injuries to the occupants of the tractor trailer, nor firefighters extinguishing the blaze. .

M&M Wrecker removed the burned out chassis and trailer and load.

We will edit this article with more information as it is received from authorities. Stay with Joplin News First as we continue to learn more. Subscribe to our daily newsletter so you don’t miss an article. Click here then check the box next to our name and click subscribe.