Tractor trailer blocks intersection on MO-43, six wheels off the ground

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — About 6:40 p.m. Saturday evening reports south of I-44 exit 4 at Petro Truck Stop, near Hornet, a tractor trailer partially blocking MO-43 and completely blocking Gum Road.

Midwest Emergency Photography, Chris Zumwalt, tells us the truck was westbound on Gum, making a northbound turn onto MO-43.

MO-43 AND GUM ROAD NORTH OF SENECA, MO.

There will be an extended time to get it back up to the road. Avoid the area to reduce congestion.

Zumwalt also tells us six tires are completely off the ground, it’s sitting precarious with 50,000 pounds of vegetables on board.

M&M Wrecker will work to get the tractor and trailer back to the roadway.

We will edit this article with updated information as it becomes available.

