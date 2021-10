JOPLIN, Mo. — About 11:30 p.m. late Monday night Joplin Dispatch were alerted to reports of a tractor trailer rollover crash along I-44 just east of Petro near 5 mm.

Injuries are unknown. Both eastbound lanes are blocked.

The trailer is carrying fresh vegetables. Scattered all over the highway eyewitnesses tell us it’s celery.