Tractor crash becomes murder charge

Missouri law states if someone dies during while committing a felony, the other person can be charged with Felony Murder

LAWRENCE Co. — A Joplin man now faces a Felony Second Degree Murder charge. Kendal Crosswhite, 28, also is charged with Felony Receiving Stolen Property.

Actual tractor being towed from crash scene.

Missouri law states if someone dies during while committing a felony, the other person can be charged with murder.

The felony crime is a stolen John Deere 7230 tractor (actual tractor pictured).

According to the initial Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, they are unsure who was driving the tractor but Crosswhite and Justin Workman were inside of it when it crashed on Wednesday morning around 2:30 AM.

The tractor ran off a bridge on Lawrence 2130 just two miles South of Stotts City.

We went to that one-lane bridge to see the crash scene. 10 feet wide barely offers enough room for the 8 foot wheel base of the tractor. No guardrails and 20 foot drop to a dry creek bed below.

According to court documents filed the tractor was witnessed being off-loaded of a trailer being pulled by a truck on the I-44 ramp at Stotts City exit around 1:30 AM.

Workman was killed in that crash after being trapped under the tractor. Crosswhite was flown to a Springfield hospital with serious injuries.

Authorities were able to track down a stolen vehicle report out of Galena, Kansas for the tractor.

A court date has not yet been set for Crosswhite. It’s not known if he is still in a Springfield hospital recovering.

As the MSHP investigation continues, logic tells one that there could be others charged in this crime too. 1) The person(s) who dropped off that tractor around 1:30 AM at the Stotts City exit. 2) Where was the tractor’s destination in the middle of the night when the crash occurred. Who was waiting their arrival?

Remember we always update our stories on FourStatesHomePage under the Joplin News First news tab. We will continue to follow this story.