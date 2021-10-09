Tow truck driver killed in crash while hauling a vehicle in McDonald County, Mo.

The driver, of Monett, Missouri, owned and operated Autorama.

McDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — Missouri State Highway Patrol release information regarding a fatal tow truck crash. The crash was located along Route C, east of Goodman and occurred Thursday evening, October 7, just before 6 p.m.

Brandon Wellbaum, 48, of Monett, was driving a 2000 GMC C6500 tow truck hauling a 2003 Honda Element. He was traveling east, approaching McNatt at Elkhorn Creek.

“Crash occurred as [tow truck] traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned.” — Cpl. C.C. Clark, Troop D

INITIAL REPORT FROM MSHP.

Wellbaum was pronounced at the scene by McDonald County Deputy Coroner Ashley Howard.

He was wearing his seat belt. The crashed vehicles were removed by Metro Towing.

Wellbaum owned and operated Autorama, near Monett. Read more in his life story here.

