Tornado watch covers seven counties in Southwest, Mo.

Meteorologists Ray Foreman of KODE-12 and Chase Bullman of KSN-16 have details.

JOPLIN, Mo. — The steep drop in temperatures as a cold front bringing rains late Friday afternoon has stirred up some severe weather.

The National Weather Service at Springfield has issued a Tornado Watch until 11:00 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 10.

A few storms could produce winds to 70 mph this evening. Low end tornado risk, as well. Posted by Ray Foreman KODE on Friday, December 10, 2021

INCL: Jasper, Newton, McDonald, Barry, Lawrence, Dade and Polk.

CITIES: Anderson, Aurora, Bolivar, Carthage, Cassville, Goodman, Greenfield, Joplin, Lockwood, Marionville, Monett, Mount Vernon, Neosho, Noel, and Pineville.

Severe Weather. Lets Chat The Threat is almost done but lets clearify some things Posted by Meteorologist Chase Bullman on Friday, December 10, 2021

