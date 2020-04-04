Tornado warnings: FEMA safe rooms will be open

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin R-8 Superintendent, Dr. Melinda Moss recently mentioned in a press briefing at Joplin City Hall amidst the C-19 pandemic, what will happen in case of severe weather at Joplin FEMA community safe rooms.

The safe rooms are open to the community during a Tornado Warning, or when Joplin tornado sirens are activated. The procedure is Joplin Schools FB post when the doors are are open to the public.

“Regarding safety and security we want our Joplin community to know that our FEMA safe rooms will be open, in case of a tornado warning. We are following those usual practices.” Dr. Melinda Moss, Joplin R-8 Superintendent

Dr. Melinda Moss, Superintendent, Joplin R-8 Schools

“Joplin Schools community safe rooms are built to meet Federal Emergency Management Agency standards to withstand winds in excess of 250 miles per hour. Safe rooms serve as gymnasiums, providing dual-purpose spaces for students, and staff.” (Joplin R-8)

EDITORIAL NOTE: Joplin News First reminds everyone if you access the safe rooms, use common sense to keep social distance. They are huge buildings that can withstand winds in excess of 250 mph, housing a basketball court and large multiple stall bathrooms. It is not necessary to huddle together in a corner.

JOPLIN R-8 COMMUNITY SAFE ROOMS. NOTE COLUMBIA ELEMENTARY IS NOW CLOSED.