Toilet Paper running in short supply, no one seems to know why

JOPLIN, Mo. — It is happening again and no one seems to know why.

Toilet paper is running in short supply.

One store over the weekend in the Joplin area had a sign that reminded, “limit 2 per person.” And the shelves were empty.

According to Eat This, Not That, some stores across the country are implementing no hoarder policies which matches what happened in the spring.

“The makers of Angel Soft and Quilted Northern said their supply was catching up to demand in August. At the same time, major retailers began building pandemic stockpile pallets of most in-demand items months ago so customers wouldn’t have to do the same.”

No one seems to know why it’s happening. Some say a looming truck strike? Some say the third wave of COVID is wiping out cleaning supplies.

Tipster Ashley sent us photos from Springfield, Mo., and Miami, Okla., Wal-Mart stores.

“I took photos Sunday at those stores. I was told that Neosho, Mo. and Joplin Mo. stores looked the same.”